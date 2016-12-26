USD/JPY Down; Dollar Likely Steady In Near Term

0229 GMT [Dow Jones] The USD/JPY is down slightly on some profit taking following the greenback’s recent surge, says Akira Moroga, joint general manager of market products division at Aozora Bank. Trading is thin with many market participants away for …
