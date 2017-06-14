“For this to make any impact on the chart, the market will need to overcome both the 200 day ma at 110.60 and near term downtrend at 110.24. Nearby support is the 109.11 recent low, below here, there is scope for slippage to the 108.13 April low, however …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY downside appears limited – Commerzbank - June 14, 2017
- Currencies: Can Fed Put A Floor For The Dollar? - June 14, 2017
- USD/JPY flirting with session highs near 110.20, FOMC eyed - June 14, 2017