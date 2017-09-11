USD/JPY early pricing higher than late Friday NY levels

05:00a USD/JPY has finally broken down and Huck is taking it! What’s the plan? 03:59a #Nikkei225: Decoupling of $USDJPY not impossible! $NKD #Japan 03:20a USD/JPY touched a yesterday high at 108.491 [01:20 GMT] #forex #fx #finance ..

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)