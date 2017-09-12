Price goes higher very fast as the Yen is punished by the Nikkei’s amazing rally. USD/JPY resumed the yesterday’s immense bullish candle and approaches the 110.66 previous high. The pair rallied even if the dollar index has failed to stay above the 92 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Edges Higher - September 12, 2017
- USD/JPY: 110.30 immediate resistance too much for Tokyo bulls, below 110 here we come, or? - September 12, 2017
- USD/JPY: calmness in North Korea caused the growth of the pair - September 12, 2017