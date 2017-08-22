USD/JPY Elliott Wave View: Ending Bounce

Short term USD/JPY Elliott wave view suggests that the decline from the 7/11 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott wave structure. Decline to the 108.71 low ended Minor wave W and correction of that cycle ended in a Minor wave X at 110.95 peak.
