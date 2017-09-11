USD/JPY Exited From the Trading Range For a While and Hit Our Target at 107.50!

The U.S. dollar dropped to its lowest since November 2016 against the Japanese yen and met the 170.31 price level. The USD/JPY pair is creating three consecutive negative months, bringing the performance to -3.56% couple of weeks before the end of September.
