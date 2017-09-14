USD/JPY fails to break above 110.68

03:41a USD/JPY touched a weekly high at 110.689 [01:41 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #US.. 02:49a USD/JPY – Three-day rally stalls in at 50-DMA in Asia, eyes US CPI By @godbol.. 02:32a Japan’s Saitama Hit By Earthquake Near Tokyo, Intensity 3 Of 7 Says NIED USD/.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)