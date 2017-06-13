USD/JPY Forecast: Weekly Doji candle awaits bullish follow through

109.57 (0.618 of May 11 high – May 18 low – May 24 high), 109.11 (June 7 low), 109.10 (weekly 50-MA), 108.13 (April low) Last week’s ‘long-legged Doji’ candle suggests the recent sell-off from the high of 114.36 may have run out of steam, however …