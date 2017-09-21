USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – BOJ on Tap, but Investors Still Focused on Fed

The Dollar/Yen surged on Wednesday, hitting its highest level since July 18 after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it may raise interest rates for a third time this year even as inflation has remained below its 2-percent goal. The USD/JPY settled at 112 …
