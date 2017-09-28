USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Buying Drying Up, Ripe for Short-Term Correction

There was no follow-through to the upside by the USD/JPY on Thursday after the previous day’s strong rally. This indicates that the buying may have dried up. The lower close suggests that the selling may be greater than the buying at current price levels.
