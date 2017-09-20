USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Positive Trade Balance: Japanese Imports Strong, but Exports were Stronger

The Dollar/Yen is trading slightly lower shortly before the release of the Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate decision, monetary policy statement and economic projections at 1800 GMT. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also expected to hold a press …
