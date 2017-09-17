USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed Expected to Reveal Plan to Reduce Balance Sheet

A jump in U.S. Treasury yields underpinned the Dollar/Yen last week, sending the Forex pair to its highest level since July 27. The widening of the interest rate differential between U.S. Treasury Bonds and Japanese Government Bonds made the U.S. Dollar a …
