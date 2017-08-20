The Dollar/Yen finished higher for the week, but the price action was tumultuous. The price action was mostly dictated by the direction of U.S. Treasury yields which were all over the map last week due to the news events and the economic data. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Yellen, Draghi Speeches on Friday Important to U.S. Dollar - August 20, 2017
- IMM Report: Profit-Taking In Long EUR, CAD, NZD As JPY Shorts Cover - August 20, 2017
- USD/JPY supported at 109.20 while a bearish tone persists - August 20, 2017