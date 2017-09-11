USD/JPY hits 109.00 as the bounce continues. What’s next

USD/JPY is up 1.15 pips on the day to 109.00. This is a super-interesting chart. It looked like a major breakdown but now there is a chance it’s a false breakout and reversal. It’s very, very early. One the one-day chart I’d like to see it above 109.22 today.
