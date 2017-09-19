USD/JPY in a phase of bullish consolidation, awaits US data

Having posted fresh two-month tops of 111.66 in the overnight trades, the USD/JPY pair has entered a phase of consolidation, as the bulls await the next catalysts in the US dataflow for fresh impetus. USD/JPY back below 200-DMA of 111.50 The spot stalled …
