USD/JPY: in minor recovery attempt of initial risk off offers on N.Korean news

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 108.67, down -0.53% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.29 and low at 108.33. Risk off took a hold and the yen rallied across the board, in a fickle market place, concerned over a foggy Fed whereby the most recent …
