USD/JPY is testing levels through the 108 handle on N.Korea/Japan news

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 108.79, down -0.41% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.29 and low at 108.75. USD/JPY has dumped following the N.Korean-Japan news as markets search for safe havens as the drums of war go off with N.Korea firing …
