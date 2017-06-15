USD/JPY jumps to fresh 10-day tops near 111.25 ahead of BOJ

The USD/JPY pair extends its Asian break higher beyond 111 handle, as we head closer towards the BOJ’s monetary policy announcement, which is widely expected to be a non-event. USD/JPY nears 50-DMA at 111.33 Despite a phase of upside consolidation in the …
