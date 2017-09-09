USD/JPY: Looking Precarious

USD/JPY has broken out of the 108-114.50 trading range it has spent months in. A downward move is also backed by fundamentals, given a weaker USD and rising geopolitical tensions as the backdrop – the latter would support strength in safe haven JPY.
