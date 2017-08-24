USD/JPY: New Home Sales

The report showing an unexpected drop in the US new home sales in July boosted an initial fall in the USD/JPY. The Yen strengthened against the US dollar by 0.08% to reach the 109.39 mark, albeit the pair returned to testing pre-data levels in the Thursday …
