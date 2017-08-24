Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.56, up 0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.63 and low at 109.49. USD/JPY has opened Tokyo with a slight bid of a handful of pips in thin markets as traders await the Jackson Hole speeches later tonight.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: no great shakes around 109.50 in Tokyo open, awaiting Yellen’s speech - August 24, 2017
- USD/JPY climbs to session high above 109.50 - August 24, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: modest bounce not enough to revert the dominant bearish trend - August 24, 2017