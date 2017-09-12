In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the pair could regain the 110.00 handle and above in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “The anticipated recovery exceeded our expectation by a wide margin as USD surged above several strong resistances to hit a high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY now neutral, could test 110.10 – UOB - September 12, 2017
- USD/JPY still targets 110.00/111.00 – Commerzbank - September 12, 2017
- USD/JPY Analysis: Tests 109.60 - September 12, 2017