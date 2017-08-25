USD/JPY: pending news from Jackson Hall

On Thursday, the pair broke off from the 109.00 mark (Fibo correction 50.0%) and the second time this week tested the level of 109.70, but failed to break it. The growth of quotations was slowed by the positive data on Japan’s consumer price index for July.
