USD/JPY pressured higher as North Korea’s hedging unwinds

USD/JPY is trading significantly higher early Monday, testing offers at 108.50 after a Friday’s NY close of 107.85. The fact that there were no further developments in the North Korean crisis over the weekend has seemingly induced hedged positions to unwind.
