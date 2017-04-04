USD/JPY Rally Fails in Middle of Former Congestion

-I wrote in the last USD/JPY update that “a close over February closing lows at 111.62 and 111.92 would increase confidence that a decent low is in place. The former level is being tested now and January lows near 112.60 still present a hurdle.” USD/JPY …
