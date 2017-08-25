USD/JPY: Recovery bounce

EUR/USD short-term bullish pressures are slowing down. Down trend resistance is located at 1.1816. Hourly resistance can be found at 1.1910 (02/08/2017 high) while hourly support lies at 1.1613 (26/07/2017 low). Expected to show renewed bearish pressures.
