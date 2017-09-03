Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.58, down -0.06% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.26 and low at 109.51. USD/JPY dropped on risk aversion on the back of N.Korea firing another missile over Japan and testing a nuclear bomb may just have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: risk off on N.Korea opens up 108 handle breakout zone - September 3, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: downside potential limited, but beware of risk sentiment - September 3, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/JPY rejected at session highs, slips back into daily cloud, bias neutral - September 3, 2017