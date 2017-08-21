USD/JPY risk reversal: Sellers in control

USD/JPY fell to a low of 108.64 yesterday on broad based USD weakness before ending the day at 108.96 levels. The spot did fail to close below the Aug 11 low of 108.71 for the second day; however, the risk reversal suggests the support is eventually likely …
