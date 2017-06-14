USD/JPY: risks of further extensions to the downside

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.30, down -0.26% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.70 and low at 109.28. USD/JPY is seeing some early downside today on the back of the Trump news. Yen crosses are picking up safe haven demand in thin trade …
