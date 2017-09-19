Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, believes the pair could climb to the 114.00 area in the near term. “While the combination of strong global PMIs and postponement of US debt limit risk is good for risk appetite and has improved the prospect of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY seen at 114.00 in 3-month – Danske Bank - September 19, 2017
- USD/JPY: flat on the day, contained by critical resistance - September 19, 2017
- EUR: Further Upside Vs USD, JPY, & CHF: Where To Target? – Credit Agricole - September 19, 2017