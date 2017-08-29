USD/JPY slides back closer over 4-month lows touched earlier

The USD/JPY pair stalled its modest recovery attempt just ahead of the 109.00 handle and is now headed to the lower end of the daily trading range. The pair remained heavily offered through early European session and is currently trading around 108.45-40 …
