USD/JPY slumps to 110 as greenback refreshes daily lows around 92

The USD/JPY pair came under a modest selling pressure in the late NA session and dropped to a fresh daily low at 110.06. As of writing, the pair was trading at 110.27, losing 0.2% on the day. Although there were no clear catalysts behind that recent drop …
