Following big falls in some risk-sensitive assets on the back of North Korea tensions, a number of global stock indices and dollar currency pairs ended the session with impressive reversal-looking technical patterns as the dip buyers evidently stepped in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Start of Dollar Recovery? - August 30, 2017
- USD/JPY could test 110.90/95 as long as 108.80 underpins – UOB - August 30, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Positive News Day Could Trigger Huge Rally Over 109.919 - August 30, 2017