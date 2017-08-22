USD/JPY sticks to daily gains near mid-109s

After closing four days in a row with losses, the USD/JPY pair is making a recovery on Tuesday on the back of an improved market sentiment and increasing demand for the greenback. As of writing, the pair, which refreshed its session high at 109.53, is …
