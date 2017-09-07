USD/JPY Still Flat

USD/JPY narrows on the Daily chart and fails to show us a clear direction. Price failed once again to reach the 108.12 horizontal support, showing an oversold and a potential up movement. Personally, I hope that we’ll have clear direction after today’s …
