The USD/JPY pair, which started the week with a 70-pip bearish gap at 109.55, pushed lower during the European session before finding support at 109.40. However, the pair is having a difficult time making a meaningful recovery and is now trading at 109.60 …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY struggles to retrace losses, stays calm below 110 - September 4, 2017
- USD/JPY – Yen Gains Ground on North Korea Jitters - September 4, 2017
- Forex – Chart USD/JPY Update: Another dip to 109 - September 4, 2017