Fresh inflows into the Japanese safe haven currency dragged USD/JPY to fresh lows in the 108.30/25 band on Tuesday, where it seems to have found some buying interest for the time being. USD/JPY weaker on NK headlines Another missile launch from North Korea …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY subdued around 108.50 on risk-off trade - August 29, 2017
- USD/JPY bearish on a close below 108.55 – UOB - August 29, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Taking out 107.856 Could Trigger Steep Sell-off - August 29, 2017