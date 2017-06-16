The U.S. dollar climbed to its strongest level in more than two weeks against the Japanese yen during yesterday’s trading period and surged 1.2% in just one day. The USD/JPY pair had an aggressive buying interest and added more than 150 pips on Thursday …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Reversal at 88.6% Fib plus Major Bullish Break - June 16, 2017
- USD/JPY Surged Sharply and Added 1.2% – Met Our Suggested Target at 110.35! - June 16, 2017
- USD/JPY retreats to 111.00 after BOJ keeps rates unchanged - June 16, 2017