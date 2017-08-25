USD/JPY takes a hit as Yellen keeps mum on interest rate outlook

The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to a session low of 109.27 after Fed Chair Yellen speech at Jackson Hole offered no hints on monetary policy and the outlook for interest rates. Yellen’s speech was largely a recitation of the financial crisis, regulatory …
