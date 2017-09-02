Scotiabank’s near-term US dollar to yen exchange rate outlook remains neutral / bullish: “USDJPY dropped sharply from the upper 110 area yesterday, suggesting the recent range high near 111 will remain intact. We see firm support on dips to the 109 zone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Tests 110.00 Handle, UniCredit Call For Downside Regardless Of North Korea - September 2, 2017
- FxWirePro: EUR/JPY forms ‘Bearish Shark’ pattern, scope for downside, stay short below 5-DMA at 131.02 - September 2, 2017
- Preview for August NFPs & Strategy Outlook for USD-pairs - September 1, 2017