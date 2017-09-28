The USD/JPY is trading in the green on the short term and tries to extend the latest gains. Price is approaching the 113.25 yesterday’s high and a strong dynamic resistance level. Technically, it should reach new highs in the upcoming days as the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY The Battle Intensifies - September 28, 2017
- USD/JPY: Bearish Trend In 15 Minute Chart - September 28, 2017
- USD/JPY Fighting For More Gains - September 28, 2017