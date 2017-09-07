USD/JPY tumbles to test 2017 lows as US bond rise

The Japanese yen gained momentum across the board during the American session and following the ECB meeting. Rising US bonds favored the Japanese currency. USD/JPY is testing 2017 lows. USD/PY break below 108.50 The pair resumed the slide after approaching …
