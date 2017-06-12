Comprehensive information about the USD JPY (US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen). You will find more information by going to one of the sections on this page such as historical data, charts, converter, Technical analysis, news, and more.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY intermarket: closes below 111.40 would be key, watching US stocks - June 12, 2017
- USD/JPY – US Dollar Japanese Yen - June 12, 2017
- USD/JPY – Yen Shrugs Off Soft Manufacturing Report – https://t.co/UyJ1LRHwec - June 12, 2017