USD/JPY posted significant gains today and is challenging the confluence area formed between the 50% retracement level with the warning line (wl1). Price will resume the downside movement if will stay under the mentioned broken support levels, could also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Valid Or False Breakdown? - August 22, 2017
- JPY: Balanced risk and reward – HSBC - August 22, 2017
- USD/JPY Elliott Wave View: Ending Bounce - August 22, 2017