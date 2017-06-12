USD/JPY has edged higher at the start of the week. In Monday’s North American session, the pair is trading at the 110 line. On the release front, Japanese Core Machinery Orders declined for the first time in three months, with a reading of -3.1%.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Yen Shrugs Off Soft Manufacturing Report - June 12, 2017
- “Tech Wreck” Goes Global Dragging Worldwide Markets Lower; Cable, USD/JPY Slide - June 12, 2017
- USD/JPY: bears still in the driver’s seat - June 12, 2017