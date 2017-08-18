While FX volatility surrounding USD, GBP, & JPY is expected to continue, such developments in base metals may continue to support commodity FX as well as EMFX, which tends to be a proxy for global demand. Are you looking for trading ideas? Our Q3 forecasts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Volatile White House Headlines Prevent JPY, Gold From Holding Gains - August 18, 2017
- USD/JPY bounces sharply from 4-month lows, back above 109.00 - August 18, 2017
- USD/JPY – Yen Gains Ground on Barcelona Jitters - August 18, 2017