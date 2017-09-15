According to Kit Juckes, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, weak US yields are supporting yen at the moment and they expect lower USD/JPY and EUR/JPY peaks in the near-term. “In our mid-year forecast update, we identified three threats to our forecast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Yen: Lower USD/JPY and EUR/JPY peaks – SocGen - September 15, 2017
- USD/JPY Monitoring Resistance Area - September 15, 2017
- USD/JPY stays bullish near term – UOB - September 15, 2017