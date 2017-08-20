10 missing after U.S. Navy destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

The USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore early Monday, and U.S. Navy officials said search and rescue operations are underway for 10 missing sailors. The guided-missile destroyer reportedly suffered damage to its port side, and officials with the U.S. 7th Fleet said five people suffered minor injuries. CNN reported parts of the ship were battling flooding, and the ship’s power and propulsion were limited. Officials said the incident happened around 6:24 a.m. local time in the Strait of Malacca as the ship was headed for Singapore for a routine port visit. The ship was commissioned in 1994 and is named for both the father and grandfather of Sen. John McCain, both of whom were onetime U.S. Navy admirals. In June, seven U.S. sailors were killed when another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, crashed into a merchant ship off Japan. Last week, the Navy relieved that ship’s top commanders from their posts, citing “serious mistakes.”

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story