2 police officers struck by pickup in Washington D.C.

Two police officers riding bicycles, as well as at least one civilian, were hit by a pickup truck Thursday night in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C., prompting a massive police response to the area. Witnesses on social media reported dozens of police cars rushing to the scene. Police said the pickup was located and the driver arrested. D.C. fire officials said both officers were hospitalized and one was in critical condition, according to local news reports.

