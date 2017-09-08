37-week streak of inflows in high-grade, corporate-bond funds halted

Funds targeting U.S. investment-grade corporate credits snapped 37 straight weeks of inflows for the period ending Sep. 6, according to data-provider Lipper. U.S., investment-grade corporate funds saw net outflows of $43 million in the most recent week, ending an eight-month period that saw those funds attract $641 million. The impressive run comes amid U.S. corporations releasing a torrent of new supply in the low interest-rate environment, with more than $1 trillion worth of debt issued this year. Analysts suggested that debt investors could be taking the opportunity to take risk off the table this week by selling assets amid stretched valuations and growing geopolitical fears, including potential conflict in the Korean Peninsula. Spreads for investment-grade bonds against equivalent Treasurys, a gauge of how much yield investors demand for buying riskier corporate credits versus so-called safe assets, currently resides slightly above historical lows at around 1.5 percentage points, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “Hurricane Irma, global central bank policies, US fiscal discussions, and geopolitical risks weighed on investors’ conscience,” wrote Jody Lurie, director of fixed income strategy for Janney Montgomery Scott.

